St Mary’s Hospital Welcomes Christmas Day Babies

The list of Christmas Day babies born at St Mary’s Hospital on the Isle of Wight has been released this morning (Wednesday).

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust said four baby girls came into the world on the big day, with baby Elizabeth born first at 9.31am weighing 7lb and 8.5oz – daughter to Louanne Freeman and Pete Bradley from Cowes.

Two more soon followed, born at 12.09pm and 2.50pm

Finally baby Harriet Amos was born at 5.53pm weighing 9lb 1oz – daughter to Karen Amos and Mark Przysocki from Newport.

