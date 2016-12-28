How Do You Think It Should Be Spent? Isle Of Wight MP Urges Council To Consult Public On £1.5m Windfall

The Isle of Wight Council has received £1.5m from the new Community Housing Fund, but the Island’s MP is urging the authority to consult the public on how the money should be spent.

The money has been distributed to 148 local authorities across the country and is assessed on the number of holiday homes and/or issues of housing unaffordability.

Andrew Turner MP, said is should be “spent wisely” and will enable the Isle of Wight Council to “deliver community-led housing to meet the needs of Islanders”.

Mr Turner said:

“I urge them to reach out to the public to find appropriate places where small scale developments can take place which will meet the needs of our communities and deliver good, affordable houses for Islanders. We have received more than three times the average payout, as our needs are critical and this has been recognised by the Government.”

Cllr Chris Whitehouse, speaking on behalf of the Conservative Council Group said:

“We desperately need the Council Executive to come up with innovative ideas to maximise the impact of this money. The Island is unsuitable for large developments, but people genuinely understand that our young people need decent homes that they can afford. “We should look at ways of restricting the sale of such properties to people with a genuine local connection so that our towns and villages remain vibrant and thrive. I second Andrew’s plea to the Executive to reach out and get input from the people they are meant to represent, and the Conservative Group will be following this up early in the New Year.”

