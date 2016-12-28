THE PAPERS’ TOP STORIES
THE PAPERS’ TOP STORIES
:: The Daily Telegraph
Prime Minister Theresa May has been urged to reconsider ‘unfair’ rises in business rates.
:: Daily Mirror
A British woman says she was held as a sex slave for 13 years.
:: Daily Express
Britain is facing a deadly New Year freeze as conditions worsen.
:: i
Some patients are waiting weeks to see a GP and there is ‘profound concern’.
:: The Sun
The paper has the same top story, reporting a leading GP saying that people may be seriously harmed by the delay.
:: The Times
Child offenders will be given life-long anonymity under plans being considered by ministers.
:: Financial Times
A quarter of all UK workers aged 25 or older had a pay boost in 2016 because of the national living wage.
:: The Guardian
Jeremy Corbyn says Theresa May is behaving like Henry VIII due to her apparent unwillingness to put a final Brexit deal to a parliament vote.
:: Daily Mail
Millions of tons of wrapping paper and Christmas cards will end up in landfill sites because they cannot be recycled.
:: Daily Star
The paper reports that an ex-boyfriend of reality TV star Kim Kardashian will be a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother.
:: Watch the Press Preview on Sky News every evening at 10.30pm and 11.30pm. Thursday night’s reviewers will be anthropologist and TV presenter Mary-Ann Ochota and Guardian columnist and author Owen Jones.
(c) Sky News 2016: Thursday’s national newspaper front pages