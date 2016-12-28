THE PAPERS’ TOP STORIES

:: The Daily Telegraph

Prime Minister Theresa May has been urged to reconsider ‘unfair’ rises in business rates.

:: Daily Mirror

A British woman says she was held as a sex slave for 13 years.

:: Daily Express

Britain is facing a deadly New Year freeze as conditions worsen.

:: i

Some patients are waiting weeks to see a GP and there is ‘profound concern’.

:: The Sun

The paper has the same top story, reporting a leading GP saying that people may be seriously harmed by the delay.

:: The Times

Child offenders will be given life-long anonymity under plans being considered by ministers.

:: Financial Times

A quarter of all UK workers aged 25 or older had a pay boost in 2016 because of the national living wage.

:: The Guardian

Jeremy Corbyn says Theresa May is behaving like Henry VIII due to her apparent unwillingness to put a final Brexit deal to a parliament vote.

:: Daily Mail

Millions of tons of wrapping paper and Christmas cards will end up in landfill sites because they cannot be recycled.

:: Daily Star

The paper reports that an ex-boyfriend of reality TV star Kim Kardashian will be a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother.

