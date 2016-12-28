Wightlink Warriors Sign Harland Cook As Sixth Team Member

The Island’s Speedway team, the Wightlink Warriors, has signed their sixth rider for next season.

Grass track rider, Harland Cook, is back with the Warriors for 2017.

The 28 year-old from Watford was British 350cc Champion in 2014 and is four times British 250cc Champion

Harland said:

“I am delighted with the opportunity of having some rides for the Isle of Wight in 2017 and coming from a Grass Track background I am very much looking forward to blasting around the vast Smallbrook circuit.

“When I got the call from the Warriors management, I had made the decision to try and get myself some extra meeting in on the speedway, so this all ties in nicely and after the Christmas holidays I will be getting prepared for what looks like it is going to be an exciting year!”

The Wightlink Warriors Team Manager Jackie Vatcher said:

“We tried to get Harland on board last season but unfortunately it was not possible. So, for us now to be able to get our number 1 reserve target, everyone at the club is delighted.

“Harland does have a bit of speedway experience but we will give him a few meetings to get dialled in then we are confident he will be a trump card for the Warriors and replicate his grass success with the Warriors on the shale. Now with only 1 place remaining it is looking good for 2017 and I am sure I am not the only one who can’t wait for April!”

