Debbie Reynolds, who shot to fame in Singin’ in the Rain, has been described as "one of the last of Hollywood’s royalty".

The movie icon died earlier in Los Angeles – just a day after her daughter Carrie Fisher passed away.

Tributes have been paid to the 84-year-old, with Star Trek actor William Shatner writing: Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood royalty.

It breaks my heart that she is gone. I’d hoped that my grieving was done for 2016.

His fellow Star Trek actor George Takei added: There is nothing harder than having to bury a child. Debbie died of a broken heart, but she’s with her daughter now.

Reynolds was just a teenager when she landed a role in the 1950 film Three Little Words but she was most famous for playing Kathey Selden in the 1952 musical alongside Gene Kelly.

Joan Collins also paid her respects on Twitter: Truly heartbroken to hear @DebbieReynolds1 has died.

She was a wonderfully warm friend and colleague. Praying for Todd & Billie. #RIPDebbie.

Mia Farrow added: Debbie Reynolds cd sing, dance & gave dazzling performances. RIP doesn’t sound right for her or Carrie – I hope they’re somewhere having fun.

TV presenter Larry King said: Debbie Reynolds was pure class. She was loving, talented, beautiful, unsinkable. I feel sorry for anyone who never got a chance to meet her.

Reynolds’ death was confirmed by her son Todd Fisher, who said: She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken.

She said, ‘I want to be with Carrie.’ And then she was gone.

Comments

comments