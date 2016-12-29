THE PAPERS’ TOP STORIES

:: Financial Times, The Times

The US has expelled diplomats and imposed sanctions on the US in response to alleged hacking.

:: Daily Star

Dead pop star George Michael was desperate for a baby.

:: Daily Express

The Brexit vote has attracted billions in foreign investment into Britain.

:: The i, The Guardian

Russia and Syria have announced a ceasefire in the war torn country.

:: The Daily Telegraph

Theresa May has rebuked the current US administration because of its condemnation of Israel.

:: The Sun

George Michael left the majority of his £105m fortune to his sister Melanie.

:: Daily Mirror

Hospitals are fighting a battle against rising numbers of rats and cockroaches.

:: Daily Mail

Council tax could rise by up to 16% in order to pay for social care.

