THE PAPERS’ TOP STORIES
:: Financial Times, The Times
The US has expelled diplomats and imposed sanctions on the US in response to alleged hacking.
:: Daily Star
Dead pop star George Michael was desperate for a baby.
:: Daily Express
The Brexit vote has attracted billions in foreign investment into Britain.
:: The i, The Guardian
Russia and Syria have announced a ceasefire in the war torn country.
:: The Daily Telegraph
Theresa May has rebuked the current US administration because of its condemnation of Israel.
:: The Sun
George Michael left the majority of his £105m fortune to his sister Melanie.
:: Daily Mirror
Hospitals are fighting a battle against rising numbers of rats and cockroaches.
:: Daily Mail
Council tax could rise by up to 16% in order to pay for social care.
