Victoria Beckham has been accused of "a betrayal of etiquette" by revealing she is to receive an OBE in the New Year Honours list.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the 42-year-old told her family she would be honoured for her fashion empire and charity work with the United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS.

The fashion designer and former pop star was said to have been delighted and humbled for the recognition, which comes 13 years after her husband David received the same honour.

Tory MP Peter Bone hit out at Victoria Beckham over the supposed leak.

It is certainly a betrayal of etiquette, it is just not done, he told the Daily Mail.

It is just wrong and I don’t understand why anyone would leak something like that.

To get an honour is extremely important and it might well be for a very good reason but you just don’t leak it. Full stop.

Meanwhile, fellow Tory MP Andrew Bridgen said the incident further discredits our honours system.

He said: Nominees are sworn to secrecy, so she has broken the first rule of being offered the honour.

It would appear to be a breach of protocol and perhaps raises questions over her suitability that she has leaked her own nomination.

