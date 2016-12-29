Take A Dip For Charity At New Year’s Day Swim

Did you enjoy the Boxing Day swim and want a chance to do it again? Or did you miss out and want to have a go at taking the plunge?

The Royal Priory Hotel in Sandown is hosting a New Year’s Day Swim on 1 January.

Money raised from the swim will be donated to the Sandown and Shanklin Lifeboat station.

After the swim, participants will be invited into enjoy a hot drink and some mulled wine.

General manager of the hotel, June O’Reilly said:

“It started about five or six years ago, one of the guest who was at the time only about 15. He said he would do a swim for us to raise some money and it snowballed a little bit. Then he got older and missed some of the Christmas’s coming with the family but the family are back again this year and asked us if we could do another one. “Fingers crossed the weather will be quite nice. We’ll have some of the staff who will go round with buckets, we take photos and then they come back into the hotel and we have hot drinks, mulled wine and things and whatever money we take goes to the charity as well.”

If you would like to take part, you can contact June at the hotel on (01983) 403107.

