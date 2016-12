Fog and ice are causing problems for Isle of Wight drivers this morning (Friday).

The Island falls just outside the area covered by a Met Office warning for fog, but there are still patches of it.

Hampshire Constabulary, meanwhile is warning of “very thick fog and ice” on roads across the two counties.

The force is advising us to “drive slower,look ahead and leave bigger gaps” and has tweeted advice for those affected.

