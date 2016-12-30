A series of events are being planned for 2017, as the Isle of Wight’s Earl Mountbatten Hospice prepares to celebrate its 35th anniversary.

CEO Nigel Hartley has told Isle of Wight Radio that a number of things are being planned around the big day on 13 October:

“We have a thanksgiving service at [Newport] Minster in May. 13 October we’ll be doing some really big celebrations at the Hospice itself. There’s a run at Osborne House next summer. We’ll be having quite a big Barton Manor event. We’ll be using Walk the Wight to set the stage for the anniversary.”

He says 2016 proved to be a successful year, but that doesn’t mean the Earl Mountbatten Hospice can sit back and relax:

“Our community continued to support us and that’s fantastic really. “We cost £7.2 million pounds every year. We have to start again at the the beginning of April and we have to start almost from scratch.”

So what made 2016 special for Nigel Hartley?

“Queens Award, the Chelsea Garden…the fact that the Hospice is more open. “People are stopping maybe being afraid of it. [People are]…coming to our events. concerts, Christmas day lunch.”

