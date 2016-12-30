Isle of Wight speedway team Wightlink Warriors will work with a Hampshire-based textile technology company again in 2017, extending their partnership further.

Managers of the Island’s motorbike team say the agreement with Covec will help improve rider safety, as well as being expanded to include the training school for first-time bikers through to experienced riders, My First Skid.

The Wightlink Warriors return for their second season from April.

Isle of Wight Speedway promoter Barry Bishop said:

“This is a fantastic partnership from two local business, not only does it show our commitment to rider training and safety, it demonstrates the value of the Warriors brand. We are extremely proud of My First Skid and already it is creating new interest in the club and speedway in general so we know it works. I am thrilled that Covec’s sponsorship has now extended to include both the club and My First Skid”.

