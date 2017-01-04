Councillor Ian Stephens has stepped down from the Isle of Wight Council’s Executive Committee.

Councillor Stephens’ place has been taken by Councillor Gordon Kendall, who becomes the Executive Member for Major Contract Management and Car Parking.

Councillor Kendall said:

“I have been invited to join the Executive and am keen to do the best job that I can do; covering this vast and, locally, very important portfolio.”

Leader of the Isle of Wight Council, Jonathan Bacon, said:

“I’d like to extend my sincerest thanks to Councillor Stephens for his dedication and commitment to both the Executive and to the Island during his tenure; he has overseen some important areas of business and his experience will be greatly missed. “His recent work has been important in developing the clear focus for regeneration, which the Executive has recently adopted, as a means of sustaining local public services for local people. “I would also like to welcome Councillor Kendall to his new role and look forward to working with him to manage the areas that are particularly key for local residents; those of highways, waste and recycling, and parking.”

The re-shuffle comes just weeks after another change at the top of the council, which saw Councillor Phil Jordan step down from his role – before being convicted for drink-driving days later.

