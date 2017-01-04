The West Wight Sports and Community Centre are hoping for cash boost from crowd funding for a climbing wall.

It’s after an attempt on the Three Peaks challenge by a team from the popular sports centre. That raised £13 000 in sponsorship – just part of the way towards the estimated £40 000 cost of a climbing wall.

The crowd funding page has been launched with the aim of raising £20 000 – leaving the balance to be raised by a funding grant.

Clare Griffin is the centre manager:

“It’s 40 years ago this April since work started on the first swimming pool. It only happened because the community came together. We hope we can recapture that community spirit in 2017 with our climbing wall project. “Our new climbing wall is going to be a fantastic new addition to the Centre and one which can be enjoyed by the whole community. We chose Crowdfunder to raise the money, as it’s a perfect fit. It enables the community to become part of the project through the rewards we can give them as a thank you for supporting us.”

Everyone who pledges will be featured on the ‘Wall of Supporters’ displayed in the Centre café, and receive an invitation to the official opening ceremony. There are a range of other rewards depending on the level of pledge, including vouchers for climbing sessions, gold memberships to the Sports Centre, and private climbing sessions for groups.

The link to the cord funding page is http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/west-wight-climbing-wall

Comments

comments