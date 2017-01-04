Elderly Man Remains In Hospital Following Sandown Collision

An 81-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains this morning (Wednesday).

Hampshire Constabulary was called at 5.57pm yesterday (Tuesday) to reports of a collision involving a Hyundai Getz and a pedestrian on The Broadway in Sandown.

The road was closed while officers carried out enquiries. A 36-year-old woman from Ryde has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed until February.

*UPDATE: – 1.52pm

* The 81 year-old man has been air lifted to a mainland hospital for treatment.

