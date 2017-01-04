Four men have appeared in court charged in connection with the deaths of two young cousins who were struck by a car in Oldham on New Year’s Eve.

Helena Kotlarova, 12, died at the scene of the crash on Ashton Road in Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Her 11-year-old cousin Zaneta Krokova died in hospital on Monday.

The pair were holding hands as they crossed the road after visiting a shop with their family when they were hit by a car at around 7.15pm.

Gabor Hegedus, of Oldham, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, driving without a licence, failing to stop after a collision and failing to report a collision.

David Orsos, Janos Kalanyos and Zoltan Peto, also of Oldham, have been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

All four men appeared at Tameside Magistrates’ Court for a short hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

They were remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Crown Court at the beginning of February.

