Hundreds of thousands of ducks are to be culled in three regions of France following a severe outbreak of bird flu.

The measure will cover all free range ducks – plus geese – in Gers, Landes and Hautes-Pyrenees.

The cull will begin on Thursday and could continue for more than two weeks.

The area affected, in southwestern France, is where most foie gras – made from duck and geese liver – is produced.

There was another outbreak of bird flu there last year, although other strains were involved.

Farms which confine their birds and that run a full production cycle – from ducklings to end products – will be exempted from the cull.

The virus has spread quickly over the last month.

France’s agriculture ministry said in a statement: The principle is to quickly kill the species most affected to date by the virus.

Marie-Pierre Pe, from foie gras makers group CIFOG, said an initial 800,000 birds would be killed in the next week.

More could be slaughtered if the virus was still not under control, she told Reuters.

More follows…

(c) Sky News 2017: France orders cull of ducks after severe bird flu outbreak

Comments

comments