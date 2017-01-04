Isle of Wight Youngsters Celebrate Duke Of Edinburgh Award

The largest number of young people for many years on the Isle of Wight will be celebrated in a ceremony tonight (Wednesday) for their participation in the Duke of Edinburgh award.

A total of 60 youngsters took part in activities, learning new skills and volunteering within the community.

The ceremony will take place at 7pm at the Isle of Wight College.

Awards will be presented by Lord Lieutenant Major Martin White and Isle of Wight Council chairman, Charles Chapman.

Councillor Jonathan Bacon, Isle of Wight Council leader, said:

“I offer my congratulations to all the young people who will be receiving their DofE awards and it is great to see Isle of Wight students embracing this scheme. It is very important as it adds so much to the development of students. “I would encourage young people who are thinking about doing a DofE award to register and take part. You could find yourselves helping people in the community, getting fitter and developing all sorts of skills outside of the classroom.”

Following his visit to Isle of Wight Radio in October, Prince Edward, who will be taking over from his father in his role with the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, said how the awards were expanding:

“Because there are so many people who keep on saying they never had the chance to do that when they were while they were growing up, we’ve now created the Diamond Challenge, this year being the 60th year of the awards. For those who have it on their bucket list or it’s just something that they’ve always wanted to do, well you can do your Diamond Challenge.”

Main picture by Graham Reading.

Comments

comments