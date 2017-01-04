An 81 year old man who was involved in a crash in Sandown last night (Tuesday) has been airlifted to Southampton General Hospital.

Hampshire Constabulary was called at 5.57pm to reports of a collision involving a Hyundai Getz and a pedestrian on The Broadway in Sandown.

The male pedestrian was initially transferred to St Mary’s Hospital in Newport, but has now been flown to an intensive care unit on the mainland.

The road was closed for several hours while officers carried out enquiries. A 36-year-old woman from Ryde has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been bailed until February.

