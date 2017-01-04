A new coastguard search and rescue helicopter – costing £20 million pounds – will start serving the Isle of Wight in the coming months.

The new AW189, painted in red and white HM Coastguard colours, is the first of two AW189s that will operate from the Coastguard base at Lee-on-Solent.

It will spend the next few months flying in the area on training missions before it starts operational duties from April 2017.

Search and rescue work will, in the meantime, continue to be fulfilled from Lee-on-Solent by the Coastguard AW139s.

Assistant Director of Aviation at the MCA (Maritime Coastguard Agency), Damian Oliver said:

“The service is already world class, but we want to be at the forefront of the technology that is out there and available. “People on the Isle of Wight can be assured that what is coming from April will be an even better service. “We work with partner agencies to ensure rescue operations and missions are completed successfully. We work very closely with emergency responders who regularly interact with our helicopters.”

The new AW189 helicopters will be registered as G-MCGS and G-MCGO, and are operated by Bristow Helicopters Ltd on behalf of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Bristow secured a ten year £1.9 billion deal with the UK Government to deliver aeronautical search and rescue helicopter operations on behalf of HM Coastguard from ten bases. Seven of those bases are already operational, with HM Coastguard having taken responsibility for the provision of search and rescue helicopters from the Ministry of Defence.

The remaining three bases which include Lee-on-the-Solent, are set to become part of the new contract in 2017.

