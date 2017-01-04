The Isle of Wight’s St Mary’s Hospital is on ‘Black Alert – Significant Risk’ after a busy 48 hours.

The Newport hospital was last on the alert seven days ago – prompting calls for Islanders to make use of pharmacy services or use the NHS 111 telephone service.

St Mary’s then had to cancel surgery and advise people suffering from Diarrhoea and vomiting should not attend the hospital but seek advice from 111 and if attending the hospital, to make sure the symptoms have not been present for 72 hours.

The Island’s NHS Trust said that a ‘Significant Risk’ is normally triggered when:

‘The number of people being admitted to hospital, or presenting themselves to the Urgent Care service is considerably higher than expected for the time of year. ‘The alert enables the trust and partners to put in place set procedures to manage the situation, to ensure calls are being responded to and people can be treated.’

