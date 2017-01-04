A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a terror offence after landing at Heathrow Airport from Cairo.

Police arrested the man as he got off the plane from the Egyptian capital and are searching an address in north London as part of the investigation.

The Met’s Counter Terrorism Command said the man’s arrest was not related to Islamic State or Syria and was pre-planned and not in response to any immediate danger.

He was detained under section 58 of the Terrorism Act (possession of articles containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism).

