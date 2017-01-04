Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Newport where tools and a mountain bike were stolen.

Police said the incident happened at a former shop in St James Street, Newport, sometime between 5.30pm on 30 December and 9.15am on 31 December.

The property, which was previously known as Beavis, is currently being renovated and was accessed via a boarded up window in Chapel Street.

Once inside, thieves have stolen two Makita drills, along with their batteries and a charger, and a red Carrera mountain bike.

It is believed the suspects left the building via a side door on to Chapel Street.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or has been offered these items for sale.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44160490327.

