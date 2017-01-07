Three crews from the Isle Of Wight Fire And Rescue Service are on scene at Brading Road, Ryde after a collision between a car and a bus.

A male motorist is being freed according to the Fire Service, which was called out at 2.30pm today (Saturday).

Beaper Shute is closed, says bus operator Southern Vectis. Bus routes 2 and 3 are diverting via Carpenters Road to St Helens and Nettlestone.

**UD at 4.20pm**

A man was freed from the car by fire crews using hydraulic equipment. A woman was also treated at the scene. Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue says it left the scene at 4.05pm.

