Three crews from the Isle Of Wight Fire And Rescue Service are on scene at Brading Road, Ryde after a collision between a car and a bus.

Southern Vectis warns of delays after crash on Brading Road
Southern Vectis warns of delays after crash on Brading Road

A male motorist is being freed according to the Fire Service, which was called out at 2.30pm today (Saturday).

Beaper Shute is closed, says bus operator Southern Vectis. Bus routes 2 and 3 are diverting via Carpenters Road to St Helens and Nettlestone.

**UD at 4.20pm**

A man was freed from the car by fire crews using hydraulic equipment. A woman was also treated at the scene. Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue says it left the scene at 4.05pm.

 

Brading Road at Beaper Shute is closed.
Brading Road at Beaper Shute is closed.

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR