Could you help raise money for the Isle of Wight’s St Mary’s Hospital Chemotherapy Unit – and have fun at the same time?

A Murder Mystery Event and Dinner is happening at Shanklin Conservative Club on Friday 20 January.

Tickets are £20, which includes a three-course dinner and can be bought from P & J News in Sandown High Street or by calling organiser Ann Taylor on 406533.

All money raised will go towards buying a Portable Ultrasound Machine for the Island.

If you would like to donate to the fundraising target, you can do so here – https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/IW-chemotherapy-unit

