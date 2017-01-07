Four people have been transferred to St Mary’s Hospital “as a precaution”, says the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service, after a crash near Ryde that has closed a road.

A bus and a car collided on Brading Road, Ryde, closing Beaper Shute and diverting buses earlier today (Saturday).

One man was freed by Isle Of Wight Fire And Rescue crews using hydraulic equipment. No-one was seriously hurt, the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service told Isle of Wight Radio.

Southern Vectis says bus routes 2 and 3 are diverting via Carpenters Road to St Helens and Nettlestone and are delayed. A shuttle service is currently operating between Ryde and Tesco.

**UD at 18:49pm**

The road has now reopened.

