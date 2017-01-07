Police provided backup for bouncers when London nightclub Fabric reopened on Friday evening, four months after being shut.

The legendary nightspot had its licence revoked in September after Islington Council found it had a culture of drug use.

Two 18-year-olds died after taking illegal substances in separate incidents at the club in Farringdon.

Its reopening was agreed after the entry age was raised and security measures toughened up.

Scotland Yard said while police usually patrol in the area, officers will now be specifically stationed at Fabric to support the door team who may need our help.

Jack Crossley, from Worcester Park in Surrey, died in August after becoming unwell at the club.

An inquest earlier this week heard he had smuggled drugs into the venue in his underpants before buying more inside.

Ryan Browne died in hospital in June after taking ecstasy on a night out at Fabric.

His inquest was told his death was caused by recreational drug use gone wrong.

The club’s managing director Gary Kilbey warned visitors not to bring drugs to the club.

Writing on the club blog he said: Our longevity also relies on you our supportive clientele who we are so dependent on, we still need your help.

We need you to come with the conditions of our reopening in mind and help us achieve a drug free environment.

Come with respect for our zero tolerance policy and remember, there are no safe ways to take drugs.

Superintendent Nick Davies said: As things settle down and it becomes business as normal for Fabric they will be subject of the same police and licensing visits as other clubs in the borough.

New Fabric rules:

A ban on anyone under the age of 19 entering the venue between 8pm on Fridays and 8am on Mondays.

A life ban for anyone found in possession of drugs in the club or who tries to buy drugs.

A new ID scanning system, improved search procedures and new covert surveillance.

(c) Sky News 2017: Police support bouncers as London club Fabric reopens

