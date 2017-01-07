People on the Isle of Wight are being warned about an email scam which claims to be from online retailer Amazon.

Action Fraud said it had received several reports from victims who have been sent convincing looking emails.

The spoofed emails from [email protected] recipients have made an order online and mimic an automatic customer email notification.

The scam email said recipients have ordered an expensive vintage chandelier. Other reported examples include Bose stereos, iPhones and luxury watches.

The emails cleverly state that if recipients haven’t authorised the transaction they can click on the help centre link to receive a full refund. The link leads to an authentic-looking website, which asks victims to confirm their name, address, and bank card information.

Amazon says that suspicious emails will often contain:

Links to websites that look like Amazon.co.uk but aren’t Amazon.co.uk

Attachments or prompts to install software on your computer.

Typos or grammatical errors.

Forged (or spoofed) e-mail addresses to make it look like the e-mail is coming from Amazon.co.uk

Amazon said it will never ask for personal information to be supplied by email.

You can read more about identifying suspicious emails claiming to be from Amazon at https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=201489210

To report a fraud or cyber crime you can call 0300 123 2040.

Comments

comments