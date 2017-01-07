Wayne Rooney has equalled Sir Bobby Charlton’s all-time Manchester United scoring record after notching his 249th goal in the FA Cup tie with Reading at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old – recalled to the starting 11 after missing three games with a thigh injury – scored in the seventh minute of his 543rd United appearance to move alongside Charlton, having played 215 fewer games than the England great.

United won the match 4-0, with a goal from Anthony Martial and two from Marcus Rashford.

Rooney, who joined the Manchester side from Everton in 2004 and scored a Champions League hat-trick on his debut against Fenerbahce, was the first to score, turning home Juan Mata’s cross before celebrating with a fist-pump.

Both Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson, the manager who brought Rooney to Old Trafford, were seen smiling among the spectators after the goal.

Two seasons ago, England skipper Rooney also surpassed Charlton as his country’s all-time top scorer in the Euro 2016 qualifier against Switzerland.

One more goal will put him top of an impressive list of club icons.

