One Isle of Wight athlete’s hopes of competing in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo could become a reality.

Jemma Toms, who is a rifle shooter, has been selected for the GB Academy squad as part of the World Class Performing Programme.

Currently, she is part of the Isle of Wight Council’s Talented Athletes Scheme but is looking for other businesses to sponsor her:

Jemma told us what she had to do to get picked for the squad:

“There’s obviously a number of criteria that you have to meet so there’s scores, which are the first thing they look at, so over a series of competitions, they nominate which one’s are going to count for these scores, and the people that are selecting it are usually at most competitions, so they do pick up on how you compose yourself as an athlete.”

She said there will be a lot of travelling involved:

“They’ll run training programmes usually in Germany, probably on a two monthly basis, and they operate out of Cardiff as well so it will mean a lot of travelling from now on. “It would be fantastic to go to the Olympics. I’ve always said though that my main goal is to be the person that turns up at a competition that everyone thinks they’ve got to beat. “Now I’m on this programme with the support that i’m going to have, if I carry on this rate, then the Olympics are completely achievable if I keep progressing like this, so I guess the sky’s my limit.”

