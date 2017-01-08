Hovertravel said the following services will be cancelled tomorrow:

EX 07.30, EX 08.00, EX 08.30 from Ryde.

EX 07.45, EX 08.15, EX 08.45 from Southsea.

Hovertravel said:

“The technical failure has seen our engineers working tirelessly throughout today but sadly without success of a solution. The team will continue through the evening (Sunday) but sadly further assistance is required and this is only available to us tomorrow.

“We are sincerely sorry for this inconvenience this will cause you.”