Celebrities have shared their farewell messages to Barack Obama on social media after his final speech as US President.

On Tuesday night, President Obama said farewell to the United States as their 44th Commander-in-Chief, in a final speech defending his legacy.

He also urged Americans not to lose faith in their future.

In response, many celebrities used their social media platforms to bid farewell to the President, with some sharing photos and concerns over his successor.

Hope you enjoyed Obama’s speech. You won’t hear anything so cogent and kind for a long time, wrote horror writer Stephen King.

:: ‘Yes we did’: President Obama defends legacy

This #ObamaFarewell is beautiful. The love. Could Trump soak up all this warmth?, asked comedian Patton Oswald.

Actresses Sharon Stone and Gina Rodriguez both shared photos of themselves with Obama, both writing they will miss the President.

Presenter Ellen DeGeneres, who was honoured by President Obama in November, wrote: I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe.

Nancy Sinatra, daughter of legendary singer Frank Sinatra, called Barack Obama My President – a hashtag shared by many on Tuesday night.

Rapper Ne-Yo said he didn’t want this speech to end, while comedian Jay Pharoah said the President represents everything that is America, and has limitless compassion for the people.

Canadian singer Drake shared a photo of a face mashup between himself and President Obama, writing: As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O.

Westworld star Jeffrey Wright had a more critical approach to the President’s farewell speech, saying he did not agree with Obama on all things (he pumped brakes on some issues for optics) and that the President was not perfect, but thanked him nonetheless.

Actress Gabrielle Union wrote only: Already crying. Love my president.

