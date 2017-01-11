Isle Of Wight Roadworks At St George’s Way “Progressing Well”

If you have been sitting in the roadworks on St George’s Way, Newport recently, you might be glad to know that they are “progressing well.”

Subject to weather and unexpected hold-ups, the Isle of Wight Council says work is currently on schedule to be completed in March.

The authority says work is already underway to upgrade traffic signals at the exit from Marks and Spencer and Morrisons, and to incorporate pedestrian crossings.

On Monday (23 January), work to create new traffic signals at the junction of Shide Road and St George’s Way will get underway. It is expected to be completed by 3 March and will involve “minor alterations” to the existing layout of the junction and the introduction of a new traffic Island, to make it easier to cross St George’s Way.

A section of Shide Road, between St George’s Way and Medina Avenue, will become one way (east to west). Traffic will travel east along Shide Road (from Whitepit Lane), turn left and use the existing one-way traffic system. At the same time, traffic leaving Newport will be diverted around the east side of the new roundabout, to allow the western half to be built.

Access to Newport Football Club will remain open.

Comments

comments