Following yesterday’s (Tuesday) yellow ‘be aware’ weather warning of snow issued by the Met Office, it has now extended the warning from 10am tomorrow until 11.55pm.

The Met Office said:

“Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK on Thursday may turn to snow in places.

“There is a chance of snow settling with disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities – this more likely across East Anglia and southeast England. Associated heavy rain and strong winds may prove additional hazards. As skies clear on Thursday night there is also potential for widespread ice to form quite rapidly on untreated surfaces.

“This is an update to slightly increase the risk of disruption from snow, as well as to introduce ice as a hazard.”