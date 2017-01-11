Natalie Portman, tipped for her second Oscar this year, has revealed a "crazy" salary disparity between genders in Hollywood.

In an interview with Marie Claire, the 35-year-old actress said she was paid considerably less than co-star Ashton Kutcher in the 2011 romantic comedy No Strings Attached.

She told the magazine: Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as me on No Strings Attached.

I knew and I went along with it because there’s this thing with ‘quotes’ in Hollywood.

The Oscar-winner has been tipped for her second Academy award this year for her role as first lady Jacqueline Kennedy in Pablo Larrain’s Jackie.

Now, she has reignited the gender pay gap controversy initiated by a series of leaked emails detailing actress Jennifer Lawrence’s salary in the David O Russell film American Hustle.

Lawrence and Amy Adams each received a 7% share of the film’s profits, while the director and male stars received 9%.

Portman explained that the quotes system in Hollywood meant Kutcher’s quote for his role was three times higher than mine, so they said he should get three times more.

I wasn’t as p***** as I should have been, she said.

I mean, we get paid a lot, so it’s hard to complain, but the disparity is crazy.

Compared to men, in most professions, women make 80 cents to the dollar, Portman explained.

In Hollywood, we are making 30 cents to the dollar.

(c) Sky News 2017: Natalie Portman reveals ‘crazy’ gender pay gap on No Strings Attached

