Operation In Southampton And Not On The Isle Of Wight Offer To Islanders

Isle of Wight patients awaiting inpatient surgery at St Mary’s Hospital in Newport may be offered the opportunity to have their treatment with a consultant at Southampton’s NHS Treatment Centre.

Hospital managers say they are under significant pressure. Elective and planned surgery has been cancelled. The Isle of Wight NHS Trust says urgent and emergency operations have not been affected.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust says it is working with Care UK and the NHS Treatment Centre in Southampton to identify patients suitable for inpatient treatment on the mainland.

It says it will be contacting Islanders to discuss procedures, and to ask if they want to transfer care to the mainland for the operation. Patients awaiting surgery requiring an inpatient stay may be contacted from tomorrow (Thursday).

Sarah Hayward, Head of Operational Performance at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust said

“Patient care is a priority, and the Trust is sorry for anyone who is experiencing a delay in receiving their operation. “Whilst we will be able to increase day surgery here at St Mary’s Hospital…a number of elective surgeries, requiring a stay of one night or more, may be achieved more quickly at the Southampton NHS Treatment Centre, reducing the delay for patients”.

Patients choosing to be treated in Southampton will have travel costs for the ferry and taxi to and from the centre supported by the NHS Treatment Centre.

Comments

comments