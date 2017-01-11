It could be called an unusual partnership – Ryde Academy has teamed with the Wightlink Warriors speedway team.

At the heart of the deal is an opportunity for young people to be inspired to reach the heights of what they can achieve.

It doesn’t just include free access for young people to the speedway at Smallbrook Stadium.

piloted a scheme a one-to-one experience with one young person. The speedway team are encouraging classes of young people to visit the site and have

Ryde Academy’s Principal Mrs. Joy Ballard said:

“I think it’s really exciting for us. One of the things we know about young people – particularly young people on the Island and especially boys, is their lack of engagement with things like reading. So to be able to find things that are very relevant to that in terms of things that are happening with the Warriors and the way that speedway operates, with so many male role models for the young people of this particular school, I think it’s great encouragement for them to get involved and show the relevance of things they can read and they can study.”

Ms Ballard continued:

“Ryde Academy is delighted to continue with their support of the Warriors. We take pride in being at the heart of our community and working in partnership with others we help create opportunities for our young people. “Like us the Warrior’s focus is on developing island talent and the opportunities the club offer to young people in our local community are incredible ranging from free admission to the development of reading skills. We look forward to working together again in 2017.”

The school’s recently just received a ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted, under the leadership of ‘Super Head’ Joy Ballard.

Wightlink Warriors Commercial Director Barry Bishop said:

“This is great news for the club and Ryde Academy. Forging strong relationships with schools and the community has been an objective of the club since Martin and I returned speedway to the Island and I am so pleased that we can continue the work we started last season with Ryde Academy. Last season we developed the Warrior Way to encourage everyone to strive to be the best they possibly can be by developing their skills, improving community interaction, participating in sport and being positive. This has proved to be a great success with our fans and the ethos at the club and has already inspired many children to push themselves just a little bit further than before. “Working with Mrs Ballard and the team from Ryde Academy is going to be fantastic in 2017. We have lots of initiatives coming for the season and we are sure that the Warrior fans and students of Ryde Academy are going to be in for a great time throughout the season. It gives me great pleasure to welcome back the students and staff or Ryde Academy to the Warriors Sponsorship Team.”

