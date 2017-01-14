The makers of Star Wars have dismissed rumours that Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia may live on.

In a statement Lucasfilm said: There is a rumour circulating that we would like to address.

We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.

Fisher, who reprised her role as Leia in 2015’s Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, had finished shooting Star Wars: Episode VIII, due out next December, when she died of a heart attack on 27 December aged 60.

But Fisher had also been slated to appear in Episode IX, due for release in 2019.

That film is still being scripted and the writers are deciding how to handle her death.

Adding to the speculation was the brief appearance of a digitised 1977-era Fisher in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which was released last month.

But Lucasfilm insisted Episode VIII will be Fisher’s last.

Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family, the company’s statement said.

She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend.

We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honour everything she gave to Star Wars.

