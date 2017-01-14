Over 50 of the world’s leading artists are taking part in a new project called Cure³ to raise money for research into Parkinson’s.

Grayson Perry, Damien Hirst and Peter Blake are some of the big names who have agreed to create an art work using their own individual perspex box for the Cure Parkinson’s Trust.

Tom Isaacs, the charity’s co-founder who himself has Parkinson’s, says the response has been bonkers.

It’s one of those things that has just gathered momentum and we’re really excited about the prospect of this exhibition, he said.

Parkinson’s is like being trapped in a box, it’s not a terminal condition but it is a life sentence, one without parole, and what we are trying to do is to raise the money to pay the bail and get people out.

Parkinson’s currently affects 127,000 people in the UK and 10 million people worldwide. The degenerative neurological condition is characterised by tremors, stiffness and slowness of movement.

Blake’s cube is lined with fake grass and contains a small figurine of Snow White with two, even smaller, miniature people staring up at her.

The pioneer of British pop art says he’s exploring the strangeness of gigantism and scale.

I picked up straight away on the figures and then needed to find a figure that would look very large against them. And I’ve always liked that rather primitive Snow White, he said.

Bouke de Vries’ cube uses a broken figure of Guanyin, the Buddhist goddess of compassion.

Fifteen years ago the Dutch ceramic artist, who has collaborated with Grayson Perry on other projects, found out his partner has Parkinson’s.

I’ve lived with the symptoms and the impact it’s had on his life and my life. To see him having to struggle to get a spoon lifted to his mouth, it’s very sad and so frustrating because he wants so much to be normal but the Parkinson’s holds him back, he said.

The cubes will be shown together at a selling exhibition at Bonham’s London from 13-15 March.

(c) Sky News 2017: Damien Hirst among artists raising money for Parkinson’s research

