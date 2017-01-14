Isle Of Wight NHS Hospital Back In The Red After Weeks Of Pressure

After weeks of challenging pressure on the Isle of Wight’s NHS services, it seems the situation is improving at St Mary’s Hospital in Newport.

It has moved from its highest level of alert OPEL 4 (the equivalent of black or higher) to OPEL 3 (the less severe red). There are two other levels, but the trust has yet to move to amber (OPEL 2) or green (OPEL 1).

At the height of the problem, some non-urgent operations were cancelled. Some Islanders are being offered treatment in Southampton instead.

Mark Price, On-Call Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“Our brilliant staff have worked tirelessly over the last 17 days to ensure that patients were cared for. This has been an extremely difficult period mirrored by other areas of the NHS. The operating conditions remain very challenging and we are maintaining a focus on managing the situation but we may need to escalate the position if it worsens again. We’re grateful to our partners for their support throughout this period.”

