Police Scotland have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a New Year’s Day fire attack that killed one man in Milngavie, East Dunbartonshire.

Cameron Logan, 23, died when his family home was set ablaze.

His girlfriend, Rebecca Williams, was also injured in the attack and remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Mr Logan’s mother and father were also in the house at the time of the attack but managed to escape. They suffered smoke inhalation.

Police said they were treating the death of the 23-year-old as murder, and the attack on his girlfriend and parents as attempted murder.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: A 26-year-old man has been arrested and is currently detained in police custody in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man and the alleged attempted murder of a 24-year-old woman, a 54-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man on January 1, 2017 in Achray Place, Milngavie.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

The arrest came just days after detectives were able to begin talking to Ms Williams as she recovers in hospital.

The couple had attended a New Year party in the hours before the fatal fire. They had walked home to Mr Logan’s house and were inside when the fire was started at 7.25am.

