PICTURES: Take A Walk Through The Isle Of Wight’s Mummies Caves

As a child, did you ever explore the Mummies Caves? An Isle of Wight charity is leading walks around the site today (Saturday).

Located on the Vestas site in Newport, the structure is what’s left of the 19th Century Medina Cement works ran by the White Cement Company of London.

Carol Flux, Project Manager for Gift To Nature, explains the history behind the cement mills.

“Through the course of the century [19th], things evolved and then they started to make Portland cement here, and then these massive structures were built. These were called Chamber Kilns and they’re actually used in the process of making the cement, for actually drying it, and you needed a big area with lots of heat underneath to dry the cement on.”

The walk, which is now fully booked, will allow walkers to get right up close to the site:

Carol said:

“We’re going to take them round and we’re going to show them the various aspects of the caves. We’re going to talk about the project because, you probably don’t know it but we’re right by the side of the Cowes to Newport cycle track, and you can’t even see this huge structure from it. “What we want to do, if we can raise some money, is to open up the site from the cycle track, push the fence back a bit so people can come up close, if not into the mummies caves themselves, and see what it’s all about.”

Rob Hunter, who is an Engineer at Vestas, said he has fond memories of the Mummies Caves:

“I think a lot of people who grew up in Cowes in the 1970’s and 80’s, this was the ideal playground for, maybe slightly wayward boys and girls to come round and explore. “You’ve got these huge great big caverns and caves and that’s why they were called ‘The Mummies Caves’ because, they’re huge great, big caves and it was either a werewolf or a mummy that was going to come out of them.”