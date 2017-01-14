Actress Priyanka Chopra is resting at home after a "minor incident" on the set of her TV show Quantico.

Celebrity news website TMZ, citing unnamed sources, said Chopra, 34, had slipped and fallen during a stunt and suffered concussion after hitting her head.

In a statement, ABC – the network for Quantico – did not confirm this but said a minor incident took place on the New York set of the FBI drama series on Thursday night.

It would be premature to comment further until we have all the information. Priyanka was examined by a doctor, released and is home resting comfortably, ABC added.

A representative for the actress said she will return to work after the weekend.

Chopra made her transition from Bollywood to Hollywood as the lead of Quantico, in which she plays an FBI recruit turned CIA agent.

She will also be starring in the upcoming film reboot of Baywatch.

