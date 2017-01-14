Registration For Challenge The Wight Is Now Open

If you’re looking for a challenge or want to shift some extra pounds, registration for the Isle of Wight’s 4th ‘Challenge the Wight’ is now open.

On the 24th June, participants will take on a 26.5 mile walk, in the dark, between The Needles and Sandown, with the aim to raise money for Island charity, Challenge and Adventure. This year, the event also includes a 12 mile walk and a four mile walk for children.

Fundraising manager, Karen Eels said:

“We’ve got team events, we’ve got single adult events, you can run it, you can walk it, you can do what you want really. It’s all a bit of fun and it’s all to raise money for young people’s charity, Challenge and Adventure.

“Doing the walk across the Island in the dark is a massive challenge and we want to support that it’s actually unique, not many people do this….It is a great event and it is very different.

“You don’t have to do the 26.5 miles. We’re there with you all the way. We’ve got marshals right across the Island. If you can only get half way to Carisbrooke then we’ll pick you up and take you home. If you can only do the four miles then great, then do it. It’s all about a community event raising money for an Island charity.”