Flood-threatened residents along parts of the east coast have started returning to their homes after a feared storm surge was not as bad as expected.

Those in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex were told they were most at risk, but residents in Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire and East Yorkshire were also warned to stay away from coastal areas, as 17 severe flood warnings remained in place on Saturday – meaning danger to life.

Evacuations took place in Jaywick, Mistley and Mersea in Essex, and residents in 1,800 properties in east Suffolk were also told to leave their homes.

Ahead of the predicted surge in Jaywick many residents had refused to leave their homes, despite an emergency services evacuation plan involving hundreds of soldiers and pleas from police.

But the coastal village escaped a deluge of sea water as the high tide passed in the early hours of this morning and did not breach the wall as expected.

Kevin Cripps, 52, said he did not expect it to flood but thought the emergency services’ response was appropriate, adding: They have been absolutely marvellous.

I told the police I was not leaving and they were fair about it.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said there had been flooding in some coastal areas with some premises affected along the east coast, but he added, the extent of the flooding was not as bad as may have been.

The risk of flooding in Great Yarmouth was expected to peak on Friday night, but the worst fears of the people in the area were not realised.

Charles Osborne, 52, from Great Yarmouth, said: The river did get pretty high but I didn’t think it would ever go over the walls. I guess it was a lot of panicking but you can’t be too careful.

According to its live incidents web page, Norfolk Fire & Rescue Service attended a few incidents to assist with flooding, including rescuing people stuck in flood water, and assisting with emergency lighting at an evacuation centre in Walcott.

Police said a man was arrested for public order offences after jumping into the river in Great Yarmouth.

Superintendent Dave Buckley said: Despite numerous warnings from police and our partner agencies to stay away from the water, a small number of people do not seem to be taking this message seriously.

The flooding threat comes as Britain is battered by wintry conditions, with severe Met Office weather warnings for ice in place.

Temperatures plummeted to minus 2C (28.4F) in parts of the East and South East on Friday.

Scotland and the North of England were covered with a blanket of snow.

Conditions are expected to turn milder and become more settled over the weekend.

