Donald Trump has said he would keep sanctions against Russia in place "at least for a period of time".

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, the US President-elect suggested, however, that he might do away with the sanctions if Moscow proves helpful in battling terrorists and achieving other goals.

He said: If you get along and if Russia is really helping us, why would anybody have sanctions if somebody’s doing some really great things?

Mr Trump also told the newspaper he is prepared to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin some time after he is sworn in on 20 January.

I understand that they would like to meet, and that’s absolutely fine with me, he said.

The sanctions were imposed by the Obama administration in late December in response to Moscow’s alleged cyberattacks during the election campaign.

They targeted the GRU and FSB, leading Russian intelligence agencies that the US said were involved in the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and other groups.

The US also kicked out 35 Russian diplomats who it said were actually intelligence operatives.

:: When does Donald Trump become President?

The remarks by Mr Trump come at a time when alleged ties between his campaign and Russia – and his own friendly posture toward Moscow – have come under intense scrutiny.

On Friday it emerged that Mr Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Sergey Kislyak, have been in frequent contact in recent weeks, including on the day the Obama administration imposed the sanctions.

While it is no unusual for incoming administrations to have discussions with foreign governments before taking office, the timings of the contacts would raise questions about whether Mr Trump’s team discussed Russia’s response to the measures.

Mr Trump has promised a friendlier relation with Moscow.

If Putin likes Donald Trump, I consider that an asset, not a liability, because we have a horrible relationship with Russia, he said on Wednesday during his first news conference since the election.

He repeatedly dismissed US intelligence agencies’ assertions about Russia’s role in the hacking of Democratic groups, though he acknowledged for the first time during the press conference that he accepts that Moscow was behind the hacking.

Mr Trump has rejected as fake news a report including unsubstantiated claims that Russia had amassed compromising personal and financial allegations about him.

He blamed the report on sleazebag political operatives.

The report was put together by a former British spy, Christopher Steele, who is now thought to have fled his home fearing for his and his family’s safety.

In the interview with the WSJ, Mr Trump also said he would not commit to the one China policy until he sees progress from Beijing in its currency and trade practices.

Everything is under negotiation including One China, he said.

The US acknowledgement of the Chinese position that there is only one China and that Taiwan is part of China had underpinned relations between Washington and Beijing for decades.

Mr Trump already angered the Chinese by taking a congratulatory phone call after his election win from Taiwan’s leader and questioning the one China policy.

