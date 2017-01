The Isle of Wight Festival is in the running for the Best Festival award at the NME Music Awards 2017.

Queen (fronted by Adam Lambert), Faithless, The Who and Stereophonics were among the bands that lined up to play Seaclose Park in June.

Glastonbury, Download, and Reading and Leeds are among the other events in the running.

The ceremony takes place on the 15 February.

