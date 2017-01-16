Two Isle of Wight NHS Trust Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeons have told Isle of Wight Radio of their sheer frustrations of not being able to do their jobs, due to the current crippling pressure on the NHS.

In an honest and open interview, Jonathan Gardiner and John Scadden, told us about the daily struggles the Island is facing at St Mary’s Hospital – and in the community.

On the Isle of Wight – and across the country – the NHS is under severe pressure, with operations being cancelled, predominantly due to a lack of beds to keep them in.

Speaking to Isle of Wight Radio’s Jamie White at St Mary’s Hospital, Jonathan Gardiner – a Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, explained the extent of the situation.

“We just aren’t able to do the elective work, which is very frustrating when we have the theatre system and the nurses and the staff all ready to dot it – and we just simply don’t have any beds. “Eventually if we can’t do this work, then we will lose these facilities from the Island and the income it brings. “We are losing confidence of the patients and the reputation of the department of the General Practitioners – and this cannot go on this way. But I imagine this is a discussion going on at every NHS Trust in the country at the moment. “We are very frustrated because I think we offer a very good service that we have built up over the years. “For a number of years, there have been cutbacks in the number of doctors and the number of beds. Heaven knows what will happen if we get Flu, Norovirus or snow, the whole thing will collapse like a pack of cards. “I have been here for over 18 years and it has never been anywhere near this bad. “Black Alert is a term I’ve only heard in the last two years, but it has now almost become permanent status. It has almost become normal to have patients in environments that weren’t designed for in-patient care. Day surgery is not somewhere patients should be for several days. “We are doing a fantastic job are trying to keep a safe emergency service, but there is not enough slack in the modern NHS to accommodate an abnormal workload. Now the winter pressure lasts for several months, we run at 95 per cent and I think it’s true for every NHS Unit throughout the country. “One thing that is unique to the Island is that we have nowhere else to do elective surgery, we have no treatment centres. We unfortunately lost our private hospital a number of years ago. There’s nowhere to commission the work apart from private providers on the mainland, so that adds an extra frustration for us as clinicians and our patients.”

Mr Gardiner said he and his team have a huge amount of sympathy for patients:

“Behind every patient, there is a story. I’ve had one patient who has had his family fly over from America to look after him, only for his operation to be cancelled on the day. “Two or three years ago we were 95 per cent compliant on our 18-week target, now we are at now less than 40 per cent. We have a number of patients who have been waiting 40 weeks. It must be extremely frustrating for patients and it’s a huge upheaval on the family. “It is central Government and the finance are nowhere where we need. And it’s not all about the hospitals, it’s in the community, staffing because we are just not keeping Junior Doctors or recruiting into medicine. The funding is just not adequate at the moment. “At a hospital like this, if we had been given the finances we would have been in a position to hold beds open to invest in our services rather than contract them. “No-one seems to have an idea quite how bad the problem is – and it is not just St Mary’s. We are in touch with our mainland colleagues. “There is very much a culture of ‘let’s hide how bad this is and keep our fingers crossed and hope we survive the winter. If we have a proper flu epidemic or snow, then we are in danger of collapse. “If we have a seriously bad winter of the normal illnesses we could get, really could cause major problems. We have been raising this as a profession as a problem for months now that there was going to be issues this winter.”

Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, John Scadden, added:

“We haven’t been able to get patients in who need routine operations, knee and hip replacements for example, since before Christmas. This is predominantly because of a lack of beds and therefore we have ground to a halt. “The solution is multi-factorial. There needs to be more access to beds in the community and in the hospital. There’s an efficiency issue that needs to be improved. We need beds that are just for our elective service, which is very difficult in this environment. We have had a huge reduction in beds in the last few years which has left us in this situation. “We have great sympathy for the patients because we know they are in a lot of pain. Some people have been cancelled three or four times in the last few months and they are not going to get them in the near future if we continue with this problem.”

Talking about the potential possibility of referring patients for treatment on the mainland – a scheme promoted by the Isle of Wight NHS Trust – John added:

“The situation in Southampton or Portsmouth isn’t any better, they are struggling to cope as well. There isn’t really any other capacity there. “People don’t want to go over to the mainland for operations. Island patients should have a right to have their on the Island where we can look after them and their families can visit them. They shouldn’t be forced to go to the mainland.”

It’s not all bad news though. The hospital has moved from its highest level of alert OPEL 4 (the equivalent of black or higher) to OPEL 3 (the less severe red). There are two other levels, but the trust has yet to move to amber (OPEL 2) or green (OPEL 1).

