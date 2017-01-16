A search for missing London man Robert “Robbie” Gibson, last seen on the Isle of Wight in June, will get underway at Luccombe today (Monday).

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary, with the assistance of the dog unit, will be concentrating on Luccombe Road coastal path, Shanklin, until Wednesday.

At 3pm on 13 June, Robert Gibson, 45, left his home in Gipsy Hill, Norwood, Greater London. He was seen later that day in the Co-operative store on Central Hill, Gipsy Hill.

There was a confirmed sighting of Mr Gibson at 6.45pm, as he caught catamaran from Portsmouth to Ryde. He is then believed to have boarded a train at Ryde Pier Head, towards Lake and Shanklin.

Robert’s disappearance led to a widespread social media campaign, fronted by concerned friends.

An renewed appeal for information is also being made.

Mr Gibson is described as:

White

6ft tall

Slim

Grey / silver hair

Wears black rimmed Prada glasses

Last seen wearing a blue / grey T-shirt and green/brown khaki trousers.

Detective Sergeant John Stirling, from Newport CID, said:

“Robert has been missing for a number of months now, and we are still keen to trace his steps. “He was last seen in Co-op in Shanklin, and is known to enjoy coastal walks. We know that the coastal path near Luccombe Road is a particular route Robert has walked in the past during trips to the Isle of Wight. “Officers have chosen to search the area now as it was too overgrown during the summer months when Robert was reported missing. “We hope this search will provide us with additional evidence which may help us trace Robert.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call DS John Stirling on 101, quoting 44160231297, or contact the charity Missing People on 116000.

