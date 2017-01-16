The Isle of Wight Council has acknowledged the resignations of Councillors Jonathan Bacon and Steve Stubbings , from their roles as Leader and Deputy Leader of the Isle of Wight Council.

The matter will be considered, and a new Leader will be elected, at a meeting of the Full Council on Wednesday (18 January).

The authority has said in a statement that existing Executive Members will remain in post until a new Leader is appointed and then a new Cabinet/Executive will be considered.

Reacting to today’s resignations, Wight Wight Councillor Vix Lowthion, Isle of Wight Green Party leader said:

“This is such a disappointing development. There will be few positives that islanders can take from the Island Independents resigning from leading the council – so close to May elections. “Whilst it is not good for our island to see our Conservative government deliver massive cuts to local services, forcing local councillors in charge to do the dirty work for them against their better judgement – who is actually in charge now then? “Green candidates of all backgrounds, expertise and experience will be standing for election across the whole island in the spring. We are ready to not only oppose government policies and funding cuts, but also to put forward more sustainable and long term proposals to build a more resilient future for our island.”

Councillor Simon Letts, Leader of Southampton City Council said:

“This news has come as a surprise to me…I would like to put on record my thanks to Jonathan and Steve for all the work they put into our bid on behalf of the residents of the island and wish them all the best for the future.”

Councillor Donna Jones, Leader Portsmouth City Council:

“I’ve got to know Jonathan quite well. I am shocked but not surprised. The Isle of Wight has suffered some significant funding issues over the last couple of years. I do have some sympathies here. We have an austerity programme across the United Kingdom for a good reason. However the Isle of Wight does have a unique economy. The Isle of Wight’s population is not dissimilar to Portsmouth. We’ve been able to do it. I do believe the Isle of Wight can do it. You do have to think outside the box.”

Isle of Wight Councillor and Leader of the Conservative Group at County Hall, Dave Stewart, said:

“There was a degree of shock and surprise that actually this administration haven’t actually carried through the responsibility they were elected to do…but they’ve chosen not to that. They need to answer for themselves why they haven’t done some things that we all expected they would do. I don’t take the same view as them at all. I think there are some real opportunities for the Island. There’s a lot of things we can do. It’s taken three and a a half years to get to an economic strategy. “We need to make sure we prioritise the most urgent things. We’ve got a budget next month that needs to be dealt with. Who do I want to see as Council Leader? I’d be more than happy to take on the role as Caretaker Leader. I’m not forcing myself in to that situation. This administration would have stood aside. If they’re resigning that responsibility then we could honour our commitment to the electorate.”

