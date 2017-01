Cowes Sports’ trip to Verwood Town on Saturday, in the Wessex League Premier Division, finished with a 2-1 win for the visitors.

There was a 1-1 draw, when Newport visited Fawley AFC. Joe Butcher scored for The Port.

In Division One, East Cowes Vics held Alton FC to a 2-2 draw. Joe Craig and Jimmi Burton were the scorers for the Island side.

Comments

comments